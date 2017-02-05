CANFIELD

Mahoning Valley Ulster Project will host its annual wine taste fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at Drake’s Landing. Tickets are $35 per person and include a wine and beer taste, light appetizers, dessert, basket and 50-50 raffle and giveaways. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 330-565-2900 or 330-518-5290.

Ulster Project is a summer exchange program between Northern Ireland and the U.S. that offers spiritual, social and service opportunities for students. The Mahoning Valley hosts more than a dozen teenagers from Ireland every year, and more than $20,000 is needed for air fare and other expenses this year.