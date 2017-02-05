WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)

President Donald Trump is predicting his administration will win an appeal of a judge’s ruling temporarily halting his refugee and immigration ban.

The Justice Department filed a notice of appeal Saturday night as it took a step toward asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift the judge’s stay.

Asked about the appeal effort, Trump told reporters: “We’ll win. For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”

Trump is staying at his private club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, for the weekend and attending the annual gala of the American Red Cross at the club’s ballroom.