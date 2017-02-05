JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trump: We'll win immigration ban battle



Published: Sun, February 5, 2017 @ 12:38 a.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)

President Donald Trump is predicting his administration will win an appeal of a judge’s ruling temporarily halting his refugee and immigration ban.

The Justice Department filed a notice of appeal Saturday night as it took a step toward asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift the judge’s stay.

Asked about the appeal effort, Trump told reporters: “We’ll win. For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”

Trump is staying at his private club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, for the weekend and attending the annual gala of the American Red Cross at the club’s ballroom.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes