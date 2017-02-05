Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Cleveland police say 14 people suffered drug overdoses in two days with seven fatalities.

Police say one death happened Friday and six on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office told cleveland.com an update is planned for Monday.

More than 500 people died from overdoses in the county last year, nearly all from the effects of opiates such as painkillers and heroin. More than 3,000 people died across Ohio, or more than eight each day.

The state has taken several steps to try to address the problem, from shutting down clinics that prescribe painkillers illegally to boosting the availability of an overdose drug.

But most experts believe the crisis is worsening.