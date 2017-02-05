JOBS
« News Home

At JFK, calm tonight for travelers after Trump's week-long storm



Published: Sun, February 5, 2017 @ 12:40 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP)

Travelers at New York’s Kennedy Airport seem to be entering the United States undeterred a day after a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Speaking for a dozen attorneys monitoring arrivals Saturday evening, Alan Kaplan told The Associated Press that no one under the ban Trump signed a week ago appears to have been detained. The lawyers say that’s a vast improvement over the high anxiety that filled airports worldwide as travelers were turned back.

On Friday, a Seattle federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump’s ban. The Department of Justice filed a notice Saturday to appeal the ruling in court.

In his executive order, Trump named seven countries as harboring potential terrorists: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

