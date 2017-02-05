JOBS
Henna art program announced



Published: Sun, February 5, 2017 @ 4:52 p.m.

SALEM

A program on the history and artistry of henna body art will be presented by The Artful Cricket from Akron from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St.

Audience members are welcome to receive their own small henna design during the program.

Henna is a more than 5,000-year-old form of body art that uses henna paste (made from leaves of the henna plant) to stain skin.

The program is open to the public and free of cost. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance, or stop in the library.

