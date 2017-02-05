Staff report

Two Boardman neighborhood groups will have a joint meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Mark's Church in efforts to strengthen both organizations and to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods.

The North Boardman Block Watch, formed 15 years ago, represents residents west of Market Street between Midlothian Boulevard and Shields Road. The North Boardman Neighborhood Association, organized five years ago, represents residents of the northern blocks of Boardman Township east of Market Street and east of Southern Boulevard to Erie Street between Maple Drive and Indianola Road.

The meeting at the church, 280 Mill Creek Drive, will allow township residents to meet various township officials and to learn about important developments in the township. Residents may also express concerns.

Expected to attend are Jason Loree, Boardman Township administrator; Tom Costello and Brad Calhoun, Boardman Township trustees; and Police Chief Jack Nichols.