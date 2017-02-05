WASHINGTON (AP)

Vice President Mike Pence says he doesn’t believe President Donald Trump’s reference to the “so-called judge” who ordered a stay of his refugee and immigration ban undermines the separation of powers in the Constitution.

Trump turned to Twitter on Saturday to mock U.S. District Judge James Robart as a “so-called judge” and dismiss his ruling as “ridiculous” and one that could allow “many very bad and dangerous people” into the U.S.

In an interview for ABC’s “This Week,” Pence said Robart had the authority to stay Trump’s executive order. But, Pence added, the administration will go through the process in the courts of getting a stay so that Trump’s action can be implemented.

As far as Trump’s reference to the “so-called judge,” Pence tells ABC that “the American people are very accustomed to this president speaking his mind and speaking very straight with them.”