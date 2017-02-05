WASHINGTON
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a federal judge has put a hold on President Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Kalanick tweeted Friday night that the head of litigation for the ride-hailing app is “buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!”
U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide hold on Trump’s executive order Friday night.
Trump tweeted Saturday that the ruling “is ridiculous and will be overturned!”
Kalanick quit Trump’s council of business advisers Thursday.
