WASHINGTON

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a federal judge has put a hold on President Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Kalanick tweeted Friday night that the head of litigation for the ride-hailing app is “buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!”

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide hold on Trump’s executive order Friday night.

Trump tweeted Saturday that the ruling “is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

Kalanick quit Trump’s council of business advisers Thursday.