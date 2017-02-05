JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prepare for short-notice travel changes at any time, Lufthansa warns passengers



Published: Sat, February 4, 2017 @ 6:45 p.m.

FRANKFURT (AP)

German airline Lufthansa is cautioning passengers that rules for travel to the U.S. for people from seven countries could change “at any time.”

The airline told passengers today on its website that a judge had halted the ban on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. People with those passports and holding a valid visa “are again allowed to travel to the USA.”

The airline’s statement warns that “short notice changes to the immigration regulations may occur at any time. “

The airline said the final decision regarding immigration lies with the US authorities.

The airline’s hub in Frankfurt is a major transit point for international travelers heading to the US.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes