WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.

Combined dispatches

More than 1,000 protesters are rallying outside Trump Plaza, a luxury waterfront condo building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Protesters shouted "We want a leader, not an angry tweeter," Saturday evening and set up a flag-draped coffin that they said represented the death of democracy.

They were expected to march two miles to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where he's staying this weekend and where the International Red Cross was having its charity gala, but were stopped short by Secret Service.

Demonstrations were held today in cities around the country including in Denver, Colorado, where thousands gathered for a rally in support of the Muslim community. Participants carried signs, heard speeches, sang and chanted.

In New York City, thousands of LGBT Americans gathered outside the New York City bar where the gay rights movement was born, demanding that the president suspend his immigration ban.