VIENNA

For the first time in more than three decades, the newly installed commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station is a Mahoning Valley resident.

Col. Daniel J. Sarachene, who has lived in Austintown for 20 years and previously served at the facility, officially took over today in a traditional Assumption of Command ceremony inside a YARS aircraft hangar.

Nearly 800 airmen who make up the 910th stood in formation across the width of the hangar. They, along with local political officeholders, dignitaries and family members watched as Maj. Gen. John Stokes, commander of the 22nd Air Force, Dobbins, Ga., handed a flag to Sarachene symbolizing the change of command, a military tradition that dates back several centuries.

