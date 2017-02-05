HUBBARD

Members of Kraken Swimming high school swimming program are wearing purple T-shirts and have dyed the tips of their hair purple for Friday’s Ohio State Athletic Association sectional swim meet at the University of Akron.

Purple is the color of the Alzheimer’s movement.

Two members of the Kraken Swimming high school team, Isabella DeMalio of Howland and Katherine Kali of Ursuline High, have very personal reasons for recommending that the 19-member team choose Alzheimer’s awareness as a service project.

They realized they had something in common. Both girls have experienced Alzheimer’s disease in their family.

Katherine, though very young at the time, remembers the death of her great-grandmother, Susan Oslovic of Hubbard, from Alzheimer’s.

Read more about the project in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.