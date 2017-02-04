Boys Basketball
Area scores
Ashtabula Lakeside 88, East 82
Austintown Fitch 63, Hubbard 61, OT
Beaver Local 67, Toronto 66
Bristol 76, Bloomfield 24
Columbiana 56, Southern 45
Cleveland Central Catholic 89, Warren JFK 67
Edgewood 74, Niles 65
Girard 55, Brookfield 44
Grand Valley 69, Badger 47
Jefferson 87, Lakeview 72
LaBrae 72, Newton Falls 38
Liberty 70, Campbell 50
Lowellville 71, Jackson-Milton 50
McDonald 131, Mineral Ridge 65
Poland 63, Struthers 60
Salem 63, West Branch 56
South Range 79, Crestview 40
United 91, East Palestine 62
Ursuline 80, Cardinal Mooney 52
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 45, Valley Christian 33
Warren Harding 68, Canfield 59
Wellsville 80, Leetonia 56
Western Reserve 72, Sebring 61
Windham 62, Warren Lordstown 61, OT
Girls Basketball
Area scores
Western Reserve 68, Sebring 28
