Friday's basketball scoreboard



Originally Published: 12:01 a.m., February 4, 2017 and  Updated 12:01 a.m., February 4, 2017

Boys Basketball

Area scores

Ashtabula Lakeside 88, East 82

Austintown Fitch 63, Hubbard 61, OT

Beaver Local 67, Toronto 66

Bristol 76, Bloomfield 24

Columbiana 56, Southern 45

Cleveland Central Catholic 89, Warren JFK 67

Edgewood 74, Niles 65

Girard 55, Brookfield 44

Grand Valley 69, Badger 47

Jefferson 87, Lakeview 72

LaBrae 72, Newton Falls 38

Liberty 70, Campbell 50

Lowellville 71, Jackson-Milton 50

McDonald 131, Mineral Ridge 65

Poland 63, Struthers 60

Salem 63, West Branch 56

South Range 79, Crestview 40

United 91, East Palestine 62

Ursuline 80, Cardinal Mooney 52

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 45, Valley Christian 33

Warren Harding 68, Canfield 59

Wellsville 80, Leetonia 56

Western Reserve 72, Sebring 61

Windham 62, Warren Lordstown 61, OT

Girls Basketball

Area scores

Western Reserve 68, Sebring 28

