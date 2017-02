COLUMBIANA — Alexis Cross scored a game-high 14 points as the Columbiana High School girls basketball team defeated Cardinal Mooney, 53-46.

The Clippers finish the regular season 22-0 and await Sunday's tournament draw to find out who they play next. IT's the first time Columbiana has had an undefeated season.

Caitlin Sapp scored 10 points for the Cardinals.