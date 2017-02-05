JOBS
72 Iranian profs urge Iran to fight travel ban with hospitality



Published: Sat, February 4, 2017 @ 7:16 p.m.

TEHRAN, IRAN

Seventy-two Iranian professors in Sharif University of Technology here, one of the most reliable universities in Iran, have requested in a letter to the Iranian government to react in a different way to Trump’s “improper action” on the visa ban.

They proposed to President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to allow U.S. citizens come to Iran without obtaining a tourist visa and related formalities in the country and to issue visas for them at Iran’s airport with two-weeks' validity during the next 90 days.

They said that Americans can see the hospitality and goodwill of Iranians for themselves.

