JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police chase comes to a stunning conclusion



Published: Fri, February 3, 2017 @ 9:46 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police had to use their stun weapons late Thursday to pry a woman out of her car after she led police on a chase and crashed.

Eraysha Campbell, 23, of Clearmount Avenue, is the Mahoning County jail on resisting arrest and other traffic charges after she was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Firnley and Indianola avenues after she crashed into some rocks.

Reports said police tried to pull her over twice and terminated both pursuits before she crashed. She refused to get out of her car and revved the engine as police tried to open the doors. Eventually they broke a window and stunned her to get her out, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes