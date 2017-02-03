YOUNGSTOWN

Police had to use their stun weapons late Thursday to pry a woman out of her car after she led police on a chase and crashed.

Eraysha Campbell, 23, of Clearmount Avenue, is the Mahoning County jail on resisting arrest and other traffic charges after she was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Firnley and Indianola avenues after she crashed into some rocks.

Reports said police tried to pull her over twice and terminated both pursuits before she crashed. She refused to get out of her car and revved the engine as police tried to open the doors. Eventually they broke a window and stunned her to get her out, reports said.