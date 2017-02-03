JOBS
Youngsgtown schools transportation department lauded for improvements



Published: Fri, February 3, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown School District’s transportation department was recognized for its first of many steps toward success.

“We have a lot more coming,” Colleen Murphy-Penk, transportation director, said at a Friday news conference. “The YCSD transportation department is making a few small strides which will definitely impact families.”

Murphy-Penk joined the Youngstown transportation department in the fall from her position as transportation director at Austintown schools.

Murphy-Penk is credited with improving what was a number of shortcomings the Ohio Department of Education named in the district’s summer evaluation.

Some of the shortcomings included incomplete driver and vehicle maintenance records, nonexistent vehicle-repair records, and no documentation of required training for bus drivers.

The state officer’s visit last month lauded the turnaround.

One change Murphy-Penk implemented hit home with parent Megan Mercado.

Mercado’s son got on the bus at a dangerous stop on Glenwood Avenue three years ago. Three separate times, she fearfully watched her son almost get hit by a car while crossing the road – through no fault of the driver.

Murphy-Penk began with improving bus routes for safety and eliminating unnecessary stops – something that hadn’t been done for several years.

“I can’t even talk highly enough about the people involved in this district,” Mercado said. “I know Colleen spoke about this being a small step, but it was big. Kids need to know they’re safe, and she cares about that.”

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

