YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown School District’s transportation department was recognized for its first of many steps toward success.
“We have a lot more coming,” Colleen Murphy-Penk, transportation director, said at a Friday news conference. “The YCSD transportation department is making a few small strides which will definitely impact families.”
Murphy-Penk joined the Youngstown transportation department in the fall from her position as transportation director at Austintown schools.
Murphy-Penk is credited with improving what was a number of shortcomings the Ohio Department of Education named in the district’s summer evaluation.
Some of the shortcomings included incomplete driver and vehicle maintenance records, nonexistent vehicle-repair records, and no documentation of required training for bus drivers.
The state officer’s visit last month lauded the turnaround.
One change Murphy-Penk implemented hit home with parent Megan Mercado.
Mercado’s son got on the bus at a dangerous stop on Glenwood Avenue three years ago. Three separate times, she fearfully watched her son almost get hit by a car while crossing the road – through no fault of the driver.
Murphy-Penk began with improving bus routes for safety and eliminating unnecessary stops – something that hadn’t been done for several years.
“I can’t even talk highly enough about the people involved in this district,” Mercado said. “I know Colleen spoke about this being a small step, but it was big. Kids need to know they’re safe, and she cares about that.”
Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.