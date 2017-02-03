OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA's top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries.

Golden State announced the move today, a day after the Brazilian big man played eight-plus minutes in a road win at the Clippers. The Warriors are gearing up for the return of David West from a nondisplaced fracture of his left thumb sustained Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City. Starting center Zaza Pachulia is sidelined until at least next week with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Varejao averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game for Golden State, playing 14 games with one start.

The Warriors (43-7) play again Saturday night at Sacramento.