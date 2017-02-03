JOBS
US Marshals nab suspect in Liberty shooting



Published: Fri, February 3, 2017 @ 10:53 a.m.

LIBERTY

U.S. Marshals have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in the township last Friday.

Marshals arrested William Shakoor, 20, of Austintown on Thursday evening. He was processed at the Liberty Police Department and then transported to the Trumbull County jail.

Another suspect, Michael Curry, 21, is still wanted. Both men face charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and illegal possession of a weapon.

Police found the victim, a 40-year-old Scioto County man, lying on the ground at Catherine Street about 5 a.m. last Friday. The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

