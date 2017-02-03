JOBS
United Way to announce 2016 campaign results



Published: Fri, February 3, 2017 @ 10:35 a.m.

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley next week will announce the results of the 2016 campaign.

The announcement will occur 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Young Women’s Mentorship Program at Taft Elementary, one of United Way’s funded education programs that focuses on elementary and middle school girls.

The students in the program as well as their professional women mentors will also be in attendance.

