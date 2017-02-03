YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating armed robberies in two separate parts of town early today and Thursday evening.

About 2:30 a.m. today, a 25-year-old man told police he was walking from his job when when a car pulled up to him at Garland Avenue and State Street and someone in the car pulled a gun and demanded his money. The man gave them $172 in his wallet and the car drove away, police said.

About 7:55 p.m. Thursday, a delivery driver called 911 from the 4000 block of Rush Boulevard and said when he pulled in a drive at the home he was sent to, a man was waiting with a gun and took $10 from the driver. The robber refused the food the driver was delivering, reports said.