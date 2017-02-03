WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met with about a dozen corporate leaders today at the White House, and some in attendance had planned to press him on his executive order upending the country's refugee program.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said in a statement ahead of the meeting that he and others "will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy."

The divisive policy prompted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to quit the council Thursday night, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Kalanick wrote to his employees that he'd spoken with Trump on Thursday to "let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."

Disney CEO Bob Iger didn't attend either; instead he will be at a company board meeting in California, according to a person close to Iger who requested anonymity to discuss the CEO's schedule.

Led by Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and chief executive of the private equity group Blackstone, the council has about 15 members, including the leaders of Wal-Mart, JP Morgan, the Cleveland Clinic and Pepsi.