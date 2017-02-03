JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Trump administration imposes Iran sanctions



Published: Fri, February 3, 2017 @ 10:51 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test.

The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump tweeted Friday that “Iran is playing with fire - they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes