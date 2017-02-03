COLUMBUS — A Democratic state lawmaker wants state law changed to protect more human trafficking victims.

Rep. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, said today she will offer legislation to ensure 16- and 17-years-olds trapped in human trafficking don’t face prostitution charges but instead are provided with services to escape their captors.

“Children are not consenting to be victims, they’re not consenting to be voluntarily raped by whomever,” Fedor said during a midday news conference at the Statehouse. “I’m going to extend the provisions of safe harbor, services rather than incarceration, first, and that’s our goal.”

Federal law already categorizes such individuals as victims.

Fedor has spearheaded other changes in state law to increase criminal penalties against those who force women and men into sexual activities or labor for pay and to provide assistance to victims of the crime.