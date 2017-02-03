— INDEPENDENCE

Kevin Love’s back spasms have vanished. Those trade rumors won’t go away.

Cleveland’s All-Star forward expects to play tonight in New York after missing the past two games with a lower back issue he said is now “under control.” The 28-year-old practiced Friday and said afterward that he’s confident he won’t miss any more time.

“We’re hoping that we’ve got a pretty good handle on it now,” Love said. “It’s always hard to kind of tell when you can’t see it. It’s not quite like a concussion in that way, but as far as not being able to see the injury and it spasmed, and having to deal with that for a week or maybe five days at a time, it’s tough and it lingers. But I feel like we’ve got a pretty good handle on it now.”

But while Love’s back trouble has eased, the speculation about his future persists.

