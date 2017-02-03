JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Former NJ track coach jailed for taking $150K meant for team



Published: Fri, February 3, 2017 @ 1:17 p.m.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The former track coach for a community college in New Jersey has been sentenced to prison for stealing $150,000 from the school.

Michael Smart, of Roselle, was sentenced today to three years in state prison.

The former track coach for Essex County College pleaded guilty in December to using a debit card he was given for team expenses to steal money through ATM withdrawals.

Money was deposited into the account for coaches to pay for event fees, food and transportation, and coaches were supposed to submit receipts. But prosecutors say he took the money without providing any accounting or receipts.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says it was a terrible betrayal.

Smart was permanently banned from public employment and must pay restitution.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes