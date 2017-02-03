YOUNGSTOWN

To prevent the spread of bed bugs, Youngstown has instituted a new collection policy for customers throwing out mattresses and box springs.

The discarded items must be encased in heavy-duty plastic – such as a plastic tarp or a drop cloth – and securely sealed with duct tape. The city sanitation department will pick up mattresses and box springs only when wrapped and contained properly. If customers leave unwrapped items at the curb, they will violate the city litter ordinance and could be cited and fined.