AUSTINTOWN

A 54-year-old man beat three men with his cane in a bar Thursday night after arguing about politics, according to a police report.

Douglas Dennison, 54, of Austintown was at Wyle E Coyote's at 4176 Mahoning Ave. when he allegedly began striking patrons with his cane.

A bartender reportedly tried several times to get Dennison to calm down during a political argument. A victim tried to stop Dennison from approaching a woman in the bar and Dennison allegedly struck him with his cane. He struck two more people as they attempted to get him to leave the bar, hitting one in the wrist and the other in the head, according to the report. The report said the victim struck in the head later collapsed and had to be transported to the hospital.

Dennison claimed the victims had hit him with a pool cue before he lashed out, but the security camera footage reportedly showed Dennison to be the aggressor.

Dennison is charged with three counts of felonious assault. He will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Today.