YOUNGSTOWN

An 8-year-old boy took a loaded gun to a Southern Boulevard school Friday to show to his friends after they talked about guns and bullets the day before, police said.

Police were called to Horizon Science Academy, 3403 Southern Blvd., about 10:50 a.m. after school officials searched the boy’s backpack and found a .25-caliber revolver inside. That search came after the boy showed a sandwich bag full of bullets to other students, who informed a teacher.

When the gun was found, the boy told school officials he brought the gun from home, reports said.

A Concept Schools spokesperson says there was no threat to students.

“Through the collaboration with the Youngstown Police Department, the situation was rectified early on,” said Chris Murphy, Concept Schools’ director of communications.

Concept Schools is a charter schools management company with 30 schools throughout the nation and 17 in Ohio, including Horizon Science Academy.

The incident happened during breakfast time.

Reports said the boy told police that he did not believe the person he took the gun from had any idea it was taken.

The gun was loaded with two rounds, reports said.

