3 teen boys face plethors of felonies, misdemeanors after fleeing cops



Published: Fri, February 3, 2017 @ 11:23 p.m.

CAMPBELL

Police used a stun weapon on a 14-year-old boy Thursday morning after a chase.

Officers said the boy did not comply with orders after fleeing in a stolen truck.

The 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys face a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including breaking and entering, carrying concealed weapons, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Police responded to a report at about 10:30 a.m. of a truck stolen after a resident left it running in a Devitt Avenue driveway. Officers said they tracked the truck along Struthers-Liberty Road, but it sped away in excess of 80 miles per hour after police signaled it to pull over. According to a police report, the three teens ran away on foot after the truck struck a telephone pole near 12th Street.

The report states that Officer Robert Curtis used a stun weapon on the 14-year-old boy near Penhale Avenue after the boy did not comply with an order to take his hand out of his pocket.

Police said the boy had a knife and two cell phones in his pocket.

Officers arrested the three teens and transported them to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

