CAMPBELL
Police used a stun weapon on a 14-year-old boy Thursday morning after a chase.
Officers said the boy did not comply with orders after fleeing in a stolen truck.
The 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys face a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including breaking and entering, carrying concealed weapons, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and obstructing official business.
Police responded to a report at about 10:30 a.m. of a truck stolen after a resident left it running in a Devitt Avenue driveway. Officers said they tracked the truck along Struthers-Liberty Road, but it sped away in excess of 80 miles per hour after police signaled it to pull over. According to a police report, the three teens ran away on foot after the truck struck a telephone pole near 12th Street.
The report states that Officer Robert Curtis used a stun weapon on the 14-year-old boy near Penhale Avenue after the boy did not comply with an order to take his hand out of his pocket.
Police said the boy had a knife and two cell phones in his pocket.
Officers arrested the three teens and transported them to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.
