YOUNGSTOWN — To prevent the spread of bed bugs, the city has instituted a new collection policy for customers throwing out mattresses and box springs.

The discarded items must be encased in heavy-duty plastic – such as a plastic tarp or a drop cloth – and securely sealed with duct tape. The city sanitation department will only pick up mattresses and box springs wrapped and contained properly.

If customers leave unwrapped items at the curb, they will be in violation of the city litter ordinance and could be cited and fined.