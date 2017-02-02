BOARDMAN — A traffic stop early this morning led township police to arrest a woman on a felony drug possession charge.

About 12:25 a.m., a township police officer stopped a vehicle after observing it driving down Market Street near Washington Boulevard with only one headlight working, according to a police report.

After discovering that the driver of the vehicle had a prior drug offense from last year, additional officers came to assist and a police dog sniffed the exterior of the vehicle, indicating that narcotics were in the car, according to police.

Police reportedly found a baggie of marijuana, a glass pipe, and rolling papers in the car, leading them to cite the driver, Vienna Scott-Vince, 20, for minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police also reportedly found marijuana, rolling papers and a baggie of mushrooms in a purse. Charged with felony-five possession of drugs for the mushrooms is Samantha Shoemaker, 24, of Salem.

Shoemaker reportedly admitted to an officer to "using mushrooms on a regular basis" and said she "was just going to go get high again and did not see the big deal with the drugs."

Shoemaker also was cited for the marijuana and drug paraphernalia.