CANFIELD — Troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol are reminding motorists they must pull over to switch lanes and/or slow down when there is a safety or maintenance vehicle on the highway.

A news release from the post said statewide troopers wrote 3,284 citations in 2016 for motorists who disobeyed the rule, up 30 percent from 2015.

From 2012 to 2016, troopers cited 587 motorists in Mahoning County, 259 in Trumbull County and 55 in Columbiana County.