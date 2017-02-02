YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man Wednesday for shooting up windows earlier in the morning with a pellet gun downtown.

Andrew Appugliese, 56, also known as John Appugliese, is in the Mahoning County jail on three counts of felony vandalism. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police arrested Appugliese on a warrant Wednesday afternoon at a home on Neilson Avenue.

Windows at 20. W. Federal St. and 201 W. Federal St. were damaged by pellets fired from a pellet gun about 1:10 a.m. and 1:50 a.m., respectively. A witness told police they saw someone in the area leaning out of an SUV firing from a pellet gun.