POLAND — Anissa Modarelli, a Mahoning County assistant prosecutor, James DeLucia, county juvenile court program coordinator, and Sharon Fischer, a juvenile probation officer, led a presentation this morning about digital etiquette and cyberbullying to seventh- and eighth-graders at Poland Middle School.

The presentation also covered sexting and harassment. Parents were also in attendance to learn about cyber safety to keep kids safe at home.

