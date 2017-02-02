JOBS
Poland schoolchildren get lesson today on cyberbullying, digital etiquette



Published: Thu, February 2, 2017 @ 11:48 a.m.

POLAND — Anissa Modarelli, a Mahoning County assistant prosecutor, James DeLucia, county juvenile court program coordinator, and Sharon Fischer, a juvenile probation officer, led a presentation this morning about digital etiquette and cyberbullying to seventh- and eighth-graders at Poland Middle School.

The presentation also covered sexting and harassment. Parents were also in attendance to learn about cyber safety to keep kids safe at home.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

