WASHINGTON

Donald Trump’s longtime physician tells The New York Times the president takes a prostate-related medication for hair growth.

Dr. Harold Bornstein said Trump takes small doses of finasteride, which is marketed as the male pattern baldness treatment Propecia, The Times reported Thursday. The drug also lowers levels of prostate specific antigen, or PSA, a marker for prostate cancer.

The newspaper reported that Trump also takes antibiotics for rosacea, a skin condition, and a statin for elevated blood cholesterol and lipids. He takes baby aspirin for heart attack prevention.

The White House would not comment.

When the 70-year-old Trump was a candidate, Bornstein wrote a note declaring that, if elected, he would be the healthiest president in history. Bornstein later said he had written the letter in five minutes.