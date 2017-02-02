AUSTINTOWN — Penn National Gaming Inc., parent company of Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, today reported net income of $109.3 million during 2016, up from 2015 net income of $700,000.

Revenue for the year was $3 billion, up from $2.8 billion reported in 2015.

Fourth quarter net income was $5 million, up from the 2015 fourth quarter loss of $13.9 million. The company generated $742.9 million in revenue, up from $734 million made in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company also recently expanded into social online gaming offerings.

Overall, the company has 27 facilities in 17 states.