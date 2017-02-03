BOARDMAN — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car-pedestrian accident that occurred at 7:25 p.m on U.S. Route 224 just west of Tiffany Boulevard in front of the Texas Roadhouse.

The patrol said a car driven by Justin Gittings 24, of Poland was eastbound on Route 224 in the right lane. He struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Route 224 from the south side of the road.

The 47-year-old male pedestrian of Boardman sustained nonlife-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The patrol said it cited the pedestrian for illegally being in the road.

The township police and fire departments assisted at the scene.