JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

OSHP investigating car-pedestrian accident in Boardman



Published: Thu, February 2, 2017 @ 9:24 p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car-pedestrian accident that occurred at 7:25 p.m on U.S. Route 224 just west of Tiffany Boulevard in front of the Texas Roadhouse.

The patrol said a car driven by Justin Gittings 24, of Poland was eastbound on Route 224 in the right lane. He struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Route 224 from the south side of the road.

The 47-year-old male pedestrian of Boardman sustained nonlife-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The patrol said it cited the pedestrian for illegally being in the road.

The township police and fire departments assisted at the scene.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes