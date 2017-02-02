YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant about 4 p.m. Wednesday investigating drug activity at a 1755 Midland Ave. home found 16 marijuana plants, four bags of marijuana, 443 Xanax pills and just over $1,000 cash.

Arrested on drug charges was Samuel Johntony, 27, who reports said lists the home as his address.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit who served the warrant also found four digital scales in the home.

On Tuesday, DEA agents serving a search warrant on the North Side found 15 pounds of marijuana. Last week, vice squad and CPU officers serving a warrant at a South Side home found 22 pounds of marijuana.

Johntony is in the Mahoning County jail and will be arraigned Friday in municipal court.