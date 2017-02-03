POLAND

Seventh- and eighth-graders at Poland Middle School attended a presentation on internet use that gave them safety advice and help to make wise choices in the digital world.

Anissa Modarelli, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor; James DeLucia, county juvenile court program coordinator; and Sharon Fischer, a juvenile probation officer, led a discussion Thursday on cybersafety and digital etiquette.

Heather Kollar, a mother of a student at the school, said it’s her No. 1 priority to know her children are safe, especially while online.

“I’ve had talks with my children about it, but they get the point when they hear it from someone else,” she said. “Especially [from] someone who works with the juvenile justice system.”

The presentation covered a variety of topics, including sexting, cyberbullying, avoiding online predators and online harassment.

