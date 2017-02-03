JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning court officials offer cyber safety advice to Poland students



Published: Thu, February 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

POLAND

Seventh- and eighth-graders at Poland Middle School attended a presentation on internet use that gave them safety advice and help to make wise choices in the digital world.

Anissa Modarelli, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor; James DeLucia, county juvenile court program coordinator; and Sharon Fischer, a juvenile probation officer, led a discussion Thursday on cybersafety and digital etiquette.

Heather Kollar, a mother of a student at the school, said it’s her No. 1 priority to know her children are safe, especially while online.

“I’ve had talks with my children about it, but they get the point when they hear it from someone else,” she said. “Especially [from] someone who works with the juvenile justice system.”

The presentation covered a variety of topics, including sexting, cyberbullying, avoiding online predators and online harassment.

Read more about the program in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes