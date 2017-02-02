JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 15



Published: Thu, February 2, 2017 @ 5:49 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 15 people including Eric Moore Jr., 22, Bennington Avenue, on being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

photo

Eric Moore mug

On Dec. 28, reports say Moore was arrested about 12:05 a.m. behind a garage in the 700 block of Katherine Street after he ran from a traffic stop. Police tried to pull over a car he was driving after it made an improper turn from McGuffey Road onto Magnolia Avenue.

The car stopped abruptly, and Moore ran through a wooded area before he was caught. Also behind the garage where police found him was a loaded .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic handgun.

The grand jury also indicted Isaiah Hubbard, 20, East Auburndale Avenue, on robbery.

photo

Isaiah Hubbard mug

The grand jury also indicted Kathleen Gallant, 35, Rosewood Lane, on burglary.

photo

Kathleen Gallant mug

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes