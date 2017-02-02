YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 15 people including Eric Moore Jr., 22, Bennington Avenue, on being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.
On Dec. 28, reports say Moore was arrested about 12:05 a.m. behind a garage in the 700 block of Katherine Street after he ran from a traffic stop. Police tried to pull over a car he was driving after it made an improper turn from McGuffey Road onto Magnolia Avenue.
The car stopped abruptly, and Moore ran through a wooded area before he was caught. Also behind the garage where police found him was a loaded .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic handgun.
The grand jury also indicted Isaiah Hubbard, 20, East Auburndale Avenue, on robbery.
The grand jury also indicted Kathleen Gallant, 35, Rosewood Lane, on burglary.
