YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners this morning voted to pay $15,946 to Vendrick Construction Inc. of Brookfiled for removal of debris from the county’s new dog shelter construction site.

Four truckloads of unforeseen buried trash had to be removed from the site to a landfill last year, according to Architect Paul Ricciuti, the county’s project consultant.

Vendrick is the general contractor for the dog shelter, which is under construction at 1230 N. Meridian Road and scheduled to open this year.

The commissioners awarded the $2,366,700 general construction contract for the shelter to Vendrick last June.

The new $3.8 million, 14,212-square-foot shelter will replace the existing 40-year-old, 9,000-square-foot dog pound on Industrial Road.

The new, single-story shelter will be able to house between 80 and 90 dogs, compared with the current pound’s capacity of 50 to 60 dogs.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com