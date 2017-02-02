AUSTINTOWN — A woman left her 15-month-old child alone in the car for nearly 10 minutes Wednesday evening, according to a police report.

Christy Rohn, 25, of Lisbon, went into the Walmart at 6001 Mahoning Ave. to purchase a gift card and a prepaid cellphone card. Police said security footage shows she left the car at 7:48 p.m. and returned at 7:57 p.m.

The reporting officer said the temperature was 32 degrees and the car was not running, but the child was wearing a coat and under a blanket. Two witnesses reportedly got his attention to tell him the child was alone.

In addition to child endangerment, police said Rohn was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs for having an anti-anxiety medication that was not prescribed to her. Rohn will appear in Mahoning County Area Court Monday.