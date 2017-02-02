JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Disorderly conduct pretrial reset for Girard teacher



Published: Thu, February 2, 2017 @ 1:30 p.m.

GIRARD — The pretrial for a Girard City Schools teacher facing a disorderly-conduct charge has been reset.

Daniel J. Nagle, 38, of Struthers is slated to appear March 15 in Girard Municipal Court on the misdemeanor charge.

Police escorted Nagle from the school building Sept. 27 after Jennifer Santangelo, the junior high school principal, reported Nagle had acted in a threatening manner toward her after she cited him for being late to work on several occasions.

Nagle, a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher, entered a not-guilty plea in October. He has been on paid administrative leave from the district since Sept. 28.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes