GIRARD — The pretrial for a Girard City Schools teacher facing a disorderly-conduct charge has been reset.

Daniel J. Nagle, 38, of Struthers is slated to appear March 15 in Girard Municipal Court on the misdemeanor charge.

Police escorted Nagle from the school building Sept. 27 after Jennifer Santangelo, the junior high school principal, reported Nagle had acted in a threatening manner toward her after she cited him for being late to work on several occasions.

Nagle, a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher, entered a not-guilty plea in October. He has been on paid administrative leave from the district since Sept. 28.