Staff report

CLEVELAND

John T. Dellick has been sentenced to six months in a federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for being a felon with a gun and ammunition.

Dellick, 22, of Canfield, a son of Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court, drew the sentence Thursday from U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron

Polster.

The younger Dellick pleaded guilty to the gun charge in October.

Dellick’s lawyer had asked Judge Polster to sentence Dellick to probation, or to one day in jail, followed by supervised release.

Although sentencing guidelines called for 27 to 33 months in prison, Dellick’s lawyer, Damian A. Billak of Canfield, wrote a sentencing memorandum calling for a reduced sentence, saying his client is “deeply remorseful,” has been sober since April 2016 and “poses no further threat.”

The charge stems from Dellick having a .25-caliber pistol and ammunition Jan. 3, 2016, in a Boardman hotel room after he was convicted of aggravated assault in an October 2013 road-rage incident in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Read more on the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.