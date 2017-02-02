CLEVELAND — John T. Dellick has been sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for being a felon with a gun and ammunition.

Dellick, 22, of Canfield, a son of Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court, drew the sentence today from U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster.

The younger Dellick pleaded guilty to the gun charge in October.

Dellick’s lawyer had asked Judge Polster to sentence Dellick to probation, or to one day in jail, followed by supervised release.

Although sentencing guidelines called for 27 to 33 months in prison, Dellick’s lawyer, Damian A. Billak, of Canfield, wrote a sentencing memorandum calling for a reduced sentence, saying his client is “deeply remorseful,” has been sober since April 2016 and “poses no further threat.”

