JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dellick gets six months on federal gun charge



Published: Thu, February 2, 2017 @ 2:27 p.m.

CLEVELAND — John T. Dellick has been sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for being a felon with a gun and ammunition.

Dellick, 22, of Canfield, a son of Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court, drew the sentence today from U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster.

The younger Dellick pleaded guilty to the gun charge in October.

Dellick’s lawyer had asked Judge Polster to sentence Dellick to probation, or to one day in jail, followed by supervised release.

Although sentencing guidelines called for 27 to 33 months in prison, Dellick’s lawyer, Damian A. Billak, of Canfield, wrote a sentencing memorandum calling for a reduced sentence, saying his client is “deeply remorseful,” has been sober since April 2016 and “poses no further threat.”

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes