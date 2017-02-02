YOUNGSTOWN — A Canfield doctor is facing a 78-count indictment on charges he was illegally prescribing drugs to people from 2012-15.

William Paloski, 73, of Western Reserve Road, was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges including trafficking in drugs and illegal processing of drug documents.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Desmond said Paloski was prescribing mostly painkillers who did not really need them. He declined to be more specific.

Paloski was issued a summons to appear in court, Desmond said. He is not presently in custody.