Canfield doctor charged with 78 counts of illegally prescribing drugs



Published: Thu, February 2, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Canfield doctor is facing a 78-count indictment on charges he was illegally prescribing drugs to patients from 2012 to 2015.

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted William Paloski, 73, of Western Reserve Road, on charges including trafficking in drugs and illegal processing of drug documents.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Desmond said Paloski was improperly prescribing painkillers. He declined to be more specific.

Paloski was issued a summons to appear in court, Desmond said. He is not in custody.

Paloski could not be reached for comment.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

