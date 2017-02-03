JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Campbell considering civilian dispatchers



Published: Thu, February 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

CAMPBELL

City council introduced legislation this week to replace auxiliary police dispatchers with civilians and to pare the 2017 budget.

The ordinance states the part-time civilian dispatchers will perform clerk duties in addition to running dispatch. The clerk-dispatchers will “relieve sworn officers from station duty,” the proposal states.

Mayor Nick Phillips and Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik requested the ordinance, which will come up for council’s final approval after two more readings.

Civilian dispatchers must pass a background check and would earn $10 an hour for no more than 28 hours per week without fringe benefits. In contrast, the rate of pay for city’s 15 auxiliary police officers ranges from $11.75 to $14.50 an hour without benefits.

Read more about the plan in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes