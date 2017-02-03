YOUNGSTOWN

State Reps. John Boccieri and Michelle Lepore-Hagan are advocating more coordination and support for local communities on lead-contamination issues.

The legislators made their comments at a Thursday news conference in the Mahoning County Courthouse.

“While we have made improvements to the timely notification [of people whose water is lead-contaminated], there still is much more work that we need to do around the state and in our community,” said Boccieri, of Poland, D-59th.

“There are still 75 water [contamination] advisories around the state of Ohio,” nine of them related to lead, he said.

“There needs to be some sort of standardization across the board,” Boccieri said, noting the maximum lead tolerance in drinking water is 5 parts per billion in schools, but 15 ppb in homes.

“There is a lack of coordination and resources given from the state to our local communities that we seek improvement on,” he said.

